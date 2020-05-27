E.l.f.’s New Collaboration With YouTuber JKissa Features Rainbows, Glitter, And Puppies

Arriving just in time to help you create the brightest summer looks, Jkissa and e.l.f. Cosmetics have released their second collaborative collection. Unveiled on Wednesday, May 27, this latest collab is focused on celebrating color and positivity, encouraging you to embrace your inner MUA and create vibrant, bold makeup routines.

Beauty influencer Jkissa explained in an accompanying video regarding the launch that the makeup is representative of her, and features expressive coloring choices. At the center of the collection is an 18-pan eyeshadow palette with matte and shimmer shades in every color of the rainbow. Each color in the palette is named for dogs adopted and available through Angel City Pit Bulls, a non-profit organization focused on education, advocacy, and the celebration of pit bulls.

The collection also includes an eyeshadow brush set, with six brushes outfitted in rainbow handles, and an eyeshadow topper duo, with shimmer in iridescent and gold that can be worn alone or on top of your favorite shadow. All items are vegan and cruelty-free.

Along with raising awareness regarding Angel City Pit Bulls through the names of products, Jkissa and e.l.f. Cosmetics are also teaming up for a social media campaign. As e.l.f. announced in a press release, for every post that has someone posing with an animal they love using the hashtag #eyeslipsfacepaws, the company will donate $1 to Angel City.

Available online through e.l.f. on Wednesday, May 27, the collection will later be sold through Ulta.com and any open Ulta stores on May 31.Scroll through and shop the launch, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.