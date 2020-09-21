The Lip Bar is listening to its fans for the brand's latest launch. After unveiling numerous must-have lip products and expanding into product offerings for the eyes and face, The Lip Bar released its first-ever concealer. Available beginning on Monday, September 21, the launch marks the popular beauty brand's continuing expansion.

The Quick Conceal Caffeine Concealer retails for $15, and comes in six shades. Based on the color categories of the brand's original foundation launch, the concealer comes in shades that are suitable for multiple skin tones.

Acknowledging that consumers have been consistently asking for the product, The Lip Bar delivered, releasing a concealer made for medium to buildable coverage. Along with covering blemishes, hyperpigmentation, and dark eyes, the concealer comes infused with caffeine, which should leave eyes looking more awake and less puffy Other featured ingredients in the concealer include avocado and macadamia oils for hydration.

Made with easy application in mind, the sheer formula can simply be placed on the face using the applicator. The concealer is quick-drying and self-setting, meaning you don't need to spend extra time baking, caking, and ensuring perfection.

Lip bar founder, Melissa Butler, explained more of what drove the brand to release this product in a press release, saying, "The most requested product from our TLB community has been concealer. But we couldn’t just launch another concealer collection...we had to create something in line with our philosophy of easy beauty for every shade, vegan and cruelty free. So we created a simple, easy to use concealer collection...No guessing, no effort, no expertise required.”

Below, find which shade best matches you.