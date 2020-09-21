Experimenting with beauty, from hair to makeup, has been one of the few universal themes throughout the coronavirus lockdown — for both normal people and celebrities alike. Lucky for the latter group, there's finally an actual reason to get all glammed up. The 2020 Emmys are here, and though they will certainly be different than those of years past, the award show is bound to deliver some major beauty moments.

Ceremonies of this caliber almost always mean promising looks, and although nominees will be checking in from their (very fancy) couches, this year's biggest names are known to be beauty icons both on- and off-screen, from Billy Porter of Pose, Rachel Brosnahan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Euphoria's Zendaya Coleman — marking the latter's very first (and long awaited) Emmy nomination for the HBO teen drama. Representing such expressive and beauty-filled projects, it's always a treat to see just how (and if) these actors channel their characters' beauty routines on the virtual carpet.

From Zendaya's sleek, easy-to-recreate low bun to Yvonne Orji's intricate, statement-making buzzcut, check out some of the very best beauty looks from the 2020 Emmys, below.

This story is developing.

Yara Shahidi

Annie Murphy

Zendaya

Yvonne Orji

Tracee Ellis Ross