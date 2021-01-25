Scroll past the videos of cats doing cute stuff and must-have items from your local grocer, and TikTok becomes a place of beauty wonder. From makeup challenges inspired by Euphoria to affordable products capable of serious results, the next big thing in beauty is often found on TikTok. As for its latest obsession, the platform can't get enough of an $11 mascara that's basically lash extensions in a bottle.

It all started back in December, when Maybelline partner @jessica.eid_ shared her results while using the Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara. Retailing for $11.49, the mascara is among the newest Maybelline products, and it boasts the beauty ability of lengthening lashes and providing volume.

In using the product, @jessica.eid_ demonstrated how her lashes looked post-application, and she also pointed out the "bendy" application wand, which Maybelline describes as an "Exclusive Flex Tower" brush that's created to coat the hair from root to tip.

The results are impressive, and since that first posting, countless other TikTok users have done a Stitch with the original video, sharing their results. It does appear as though multiple coats are necessary to achieve length, but when applied, users are officially in love, calling it their "new favorite." Others have liked the results, but shared their continued preference for cheaper alternatives, including this person, who intends to stick with another TikTok-approved product.

Ultimately, as is the case with any new beauty must-have, results will vary, and this is one you'll have to try for yourself. However, you may want to act fast, as some TikToks have noted that the product is prone to flying off the shelves.

See some of the results for yourself, below.