The ever expanding list of celebrities and influencers with beauty brands continues to grow. TikTok star Addison Rae is the latest to do so, preparing to launch her line, Item Beauty. Creating an official Instagram account for the collection, which was spotted by fans and HotFire Makeup, the brand seems to be preparing for an August arrival date.

Rae started dropping hints about Item Beauty nearly a week ago, J-14 reports. The speculation naturally started when Rae posted a TikTok. The video featured her dancing against the backdrop of a city, and she wrote, "I’m working on something super exciting that I can’t wait to share with all of you! #maincharacter #wereanitem."

Although Rae offered no further clues, fans did manage to find an Instagram account for Item Beauty, and a number of campaign images feature the TikTok star. Teasing that more news wouldn't come until August, the brand also hinted that any released items would be focused on clean beauty.

Since fans unearthed Item's social media account, Rae provided an additional clue via her TikTok, including a recent video with the "we are an item" hashtag. "A dose of self-love. Coming this August," Rae captioned the clip.

The Instagram account also leads to a website for Item Beauty. At the moment, it remains just a sign-up page for more information, but based on the initial social media clues, fans are already eager for the launch. Item Beauty's Instagram account has been filled with supportive comments, including "I can't wait" and "So excited!!! I really love the message."