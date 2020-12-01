Popular skincare-focused TikTok user, Hyram Yarbro, is making a major career move. On Tuesday, Dec. 1, Yarbro announced his first product collaboration ever, and he's teamed up with Kinship for a collection of his favorite products.

The Hyram x Kinship Sea the Good collection is a limited-edition set that comes with Yarbro's top three Kinship products: the Naked Papaya Gentle Enzyme Face Cleanser, Supermello Hydrating Gel Cream Moisturizer, and Self Reflect Probiotic Moisturizing SunscreenZinc Oxide SPF 32. Rounding out the collection is a special, extremely Gen-Z edition S'well water bottle.

Courtesy of brand

All three products are intended to be used as part of a daily skincare routine, beginning with a morning cleanse using Naked Papaya. Follow up the cleanse with a dollop of moisturizer, and then apply your sunscreen.

Retailing for $59, the collection will donate $5 from every set sold to Lonely Whale, a non-profit devoted to removing plastic from oceans. Launching in honor of Giving Tuesday, the set is themed around caring for both your skin and the ocean.

Announcing the collection on his Instagram, the TikTok user shared in his excitement with followers, writing, "Kinship uses collected ocean plastic to create their product packaging, which is why I wanted to partner with them." In an accompanying press release, Kinship shared that Yarbro was among its first customers, and he had initially discovered the brand while searching for sustainable skincare options.