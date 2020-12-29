Beauty
TikTok’s Skincare Whisperer Hyram On How to Prep Your Face For A Zoom Date
The skinfluencer teamed up with Tinder to close out 2020.
The world of online dating can be a bit mysterious, and a lot hard to navigate. From filling out your profile perfectly to successfully not overusing emojis in any responses, dating comes with some unique aspects. Luckily, Tinder is teaming up with TikTok's favorite skincare expert, Hyram Yarbro, to prepare you for a 2021 filled with successful matches.
At the beginning of December, Tinder launched its Put Yourself Out There Challenge. Done in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, Tinder users are invited to submit profiles that show off personality, creativity, and their most authentic self for the chance to win $10,000 to pursue their passions. Interested users have until December 31 to submit their profiles for consideration, and 100 winners will be chosen.
When it comes to choosing the winners, Thee Stallion is getting some help, and Yarbro is part of the expert selection committee. You'll have to stay tuned to see who the committee ends up picking, but as Yarbro is one of the Internet's favorite sources for skincare secrets, he does have some advice for those looking to possibly secure a win.
If you're feeling inspired to swipe your way into 2021 with a revamped profile, Yarbro has you covered with the below tips for selfie-ready skincare. Unfortunately, you're on your own when it comes to the actual dating part.
- Start Now: Skincare is a marathon, not a sprint, so the earlier you start the better! Try to prepare with a routine as far in advance of your date as you can to ensure your skin is as healthy and glowing as possible when the day arrives.
- Start exfoliating regularly: Chemically exfoliating your skin will not only give an extra glow to the skin, but it will help to ensure you won’t break out due to dead skin cells or clogged pores form anxiety right before you meet your Tinder match for a first date.
- Skip the sugar and sweets: As much as I have a sweet tooth, I always avoid candies and sweets for a week prior to any special occasion, and I recommend others do the same. Our diets can play a large role in skin health. Save the sweetness for your date.
- Keep wearing sunscreen (yes, even in the winter): If you are meeting over Tinder’s Face to Face for your first date, it’s tempting to want a tan. But the healthiest skin is the one with the least sun damage — you’re investing in your short term and long term skin health by protecting yourself.
- Remember — your skin isn’t everything: While it is a nice bonus to have your skin looking healthy and glowing when meeting a new match, make sure you’re letting your true and authentic self shine. This overrides any skincare or beauty tip anyone can offer, and you’ll attract the best suitors for you!