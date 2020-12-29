The world of online dating can be a bit mysterious, and a lot hard to navigate. From filling out your profile perfectly to successfully not overusing emojis in any responses, dating comes with some unique aspects. Luckily, Tinder is teaming up with TikTok's favorite skincare expert, Hyram Yarbro, to prepare you for a 2021 filled with successful matches.

At the beginning of December, Tinder launched its Put Yourself Out There Challenge. Done in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, Tinder users are invited to submit profiles that show off personality, creativity, and their most authentic self for the chance to win $10,000 to pursue their passions. Interested users have until December 31 to submit their profiles for consideration, and 100 winners will be chosen.

When it comes to choosing the winners, Thee Stallion is getting some help, and Yarbro is part of the expert selection committee. You'll have to stay tuned to see who the committee ends up picking, but as Yarbro is one of the Internet's favorite sources for skincare secrets, he does have some advice for those looking to possibly secure a win.

If you're feeling inspired to swipe your way into 2021 with a revamped profile, Yarbro has you covered with the below tips for selfie-ready skincare. Unfortunately, you're on your own when it comes to the actual dating part.