Vanessa Hudgens Practiced A Spooky Bratz Doll Look For Halloween

September has only just started, but as Vanessa Hudgens proved, it's never too early to start prepping for Halloween costume. Ditching her usual soft and subtle glam, Hudgens shared a peek at her incredibly accurate "spooky Bratz doll" look.

With a little more than a month until the celebration all things costumed and scary arrives, Hudgens got into the spirit of the season, combining bat hair clips with a bold lip, and a seriously curly updo. "Just because it’s Thursday," she wrote of the look.

Her Halloween Bratz-inspired glam featured Hudgens turning her eyes into larger, doll-like features. Shaping her brows, and adding exaggerated lashes, the star topped off the look with a careful use of eyeshadow shading.

For the rest of her makeup, Hudgens chose to add a single, miniature heart stamp to her cheek. Her lips also received the Bratz treatment, and along with coating them in a dark shade of product, she used liner to create and define the perfect pout.

Not forgetting her hair, Hudgens pulled a portion of her curls into a half ponytail, and she secured it with what looked to be a scrunchie. To get the full Halloween effect, she clipped back her bangs with bat-shaped hair accessories.

It remains to be seen whether Hudgens will end up celebrating Halloween as a Bratz doll, but this isn't the first time she's tried out a new costumed identity. Earlier this month, she took a cue from Moulin Rouge, and she later donned an intricate, jeweled headpiece, and a very punk-influenced look.

Check out the doll-inspired Halloween beauty routine, below.