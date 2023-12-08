Earlier this week, Vanessa Hudgens and professional baseball player Cole Tucker tied the knot at the Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, Mexico. The entire wedding was designed to feel like a meditative retreat — fitting considering the couple first met during a Zoom meditation — and the serene mood extended to Hudgens’s hair by celebrity stylist Danielle Priano, who shares exclusive getting-ready photos with NYLON below.

“The humidity was a big factor in selecting a look that could stay in shape from the ceremony through the reception,” Priano says of the polished, slicked-back bun she created. “Classic elegance” and “modern refinement” were also keywords, Priano says, to complement the classic silhouette of Hudgens’s cowl-neck Vera Wang dress.

Courtesy of Redken Courtesy of Redken 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

To prep the hair, Priano used Redken’s new Acidic Color Gloss line to add “a deep shine and smoothness” to freshly washed hair. Then, she applied Redken Spray Smooth to achieve a silky, shiny base and blow-dried the hair completely. To shape the sleek ballerina chignon, she used Redken Max Sculpting Gel as she pulled back sections and secured them with bobby pins and Redken Brushable Hairspray.

During and after the ceremony, Priano kept a few spare bobby pins, Redken Control Hairspray, and, surprisingly, a hand fan in her kit. The last item, she says, was to make sure Hudgens stayed cool. While there aren’t any Tulum weddings in our future, we will be trying this frizz-preventing trick out soon at the club, which, if you think about it, is just a different kind of tropical climate.