10 Trendy Yet Practical and Manicure Ideas for Picky Virgos

As we leave fiery Leo season and enter the season of earth sign Virgo, we can expect to feel more stable and grounded heading into the fall. Virgos are known for being intelligent, friendly, and reliable— but are also considered the perfectionists of the zodiac. So, classic manicure designs (with a fresh twist) best suit both their need for consistency and their desire for chic nails.

From simple shimmers to French tips, here are simple but striking manicures to celebrate Virgo season.