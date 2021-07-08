If Willow Smith’s mesmerizing pop-punk voice and effortlessly cool looks weren’t enough to raise suspicions of her being other-worldly, Mugler’s new announcement confirms it.

The brand has unveiled the 20-year-old prodigy as the face for their newest feminine fragrance, Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum, available on Muglerusa.com and online and in stores at Sephora and ULTA on August 15th.

“To me, Alien Goddess is a manifesto. It urges us to be wholly ourselves, to brandish what makes us unique with pride. Beyond that, this new dazzling creation gives us the strength to find the best within ourselves, whoever we are, in order to accomplish extraordinary things with a positive impact on the world and those around us,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

Smith represents “a new wave of femininity”, stated Mugler, and will “undoubtedly be the earthly incarnation” of Alien Goddess.

“What has impressed us when meeting Willow is her openness, determination, confidence, and her desire to move the world. She is definitely a role model for the young generation and the perfect embodiment of what is Mugler today,” said Sandrine Groslier, Global Brand President of Mugler Fashion and Fragrance.

When it comes to defining beauty in her own terms, Willow tells NYLON exclusively, “Beauty to me means accepting yourself for your virtues and your flaws equally and loving every part of yourself. The most beautiful people I've met in my life have been monks and nuns because I feel when you look into their eyes, they see everything through a lens of beauty, almost like a lens of enlightenment.

It's like having that deep compassion and understanding. It's very motherly energy, actually, like a feminine, caring, accepting, nurturing energy I feel from the people that I feel are most beautiful.”

If the release of the fragrance is anything like the artist’s latest single (which went viral on TikTok), Transparent Soul, it will be flying off shelves. A defining voice of Gen Z, if Smith insists we venture into space for our perfume, we will.

See a preview of Willow Smith in the Mugler Alien Goddess campaign, below.