Winter’s Top Nail Trends Include Cozy Colors and Delicate Embellishments

The autumnal colors that inspire our fall beauty aesthetic slowly fade as we approach the winter months and its more ethereal color palette and vibe. Icy whites, mysterious grays, and subtle shimmers reflect the best visuals the season has to offer, as we take inspiration from the external world into our personal style. Our winter wardrobes span the gamut of cozy knit sweaters for everyday wear to party ready sequins for New Year’s Eve festivities and the best manicure trends of the season can accessorize it all.

Winter 2023’s biggest nail trends are versatile in their softness and subtly. Gone are summer’s neons and fall’s dark and moody shades that fit so well in their respective seasons, but feel a little harsh come wintertime. Instead start thinking neutral tones, fine line details, delicate embellishments, and sweater textures for the quieter time of year. So whether you’re your own at-home manicurist or looking for inspiration to show your nail tech, ahead, we’ve rounded up winter 2023’s biggest nail trends you’ll love to live in all season long.

Winter Nail Trend #1: Old Spice

Earthy tones inspired by our favorite winter spices—such as cinnamon, cocoa, ginger, vanilla will be hot this season. “Neutral colors will always be the leading nail trend because they never go out of style—but this winter, they’re going to be really big”, says Eunice Park, Aprés Nail’s research & development manager who keeps the brand to the forefront of predicting the latest manicure trends.

Winter Nail Trend #2: Velvet Nails

Velvet nails are perhaps the most luxe looking trend of the season. The sumptuous texture elevates any color from dark purples to bright beiges and everything in between.

Winter Nail Trend #3: Hidden Glitter

“Louboutin nails” were an early version of the peekaboo nail trend (named after the iconic red bottom heels), but the look has evolved in many glamorous ways since. Park notes the trend has made a recent appearance at the Maisie Wilen Show during NYFW where models sported the two-toned look created by Soji Nails. With nails trending longer and longer, this is a creative way to use the extra space and wear a hint of sparkle.

NYFW 2022 Maisie Wilen x Sojinails x Apres Nail Courtesy of Aprés Nails

Winter Nail Trend #4: Fine Line Details

These fine designs make a subtle statement and are a great way to personalize your expression this season. If you’r not confident with a detailing brush, minimalist nail stickers can give you the same look with little effort.

Winter Nail Trend #5: Cable Knit Nails

3D nail art has been building in popularity all year—but this version is just right for winter. These sweater nails are a kitschy way to channel cozy vibes with your manicure.

Winter Nail Trend #6: Pearl Embellishments

Pearls always add an element of elegance, even when worn in an untraditional way. Pearl embellishments on your manicure are decadent in a way that’s slightly subtler than sparkles.

Winter Nail Trend #6: Soft Chrome

Glazed donut nails may have dominated the past few seasons, but the next evolution of the look is a soft chrome finish. If the sheer look of glazed donut nails is on one side of the spectrum and Dua Lipa’s metal nails are on the other, this is the middle ground.

Winter Nail Trend #7: Grown Up New Year’s Nails

Sparkly disco nails will always have their time and place—usually holiday parties. Using smaller gems and sparkles makes them look extra sophisticated.