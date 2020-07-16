When it comes to preparing for a cover shoot, social distancing has forced celebrities to get creative. Appearing on the digital August 2020 Elle cover, Yara Shahidi found an ingenious way of working around the limitations placed on group gatherings. In lieu of working with a complete cover shoot glam squad, Shahidi turned to her mom, and together, the pair completed the Grown-ish star's full beauty routine.

On Wednesday, July 15, Elle unveiled its August 2020 cover spread, and the glamour credits contained a few familiar names. As Shahidi revealed on Instagram, she did her makeup for the photoshoot, and her mom did the hair. "We also had the opportunity to work how we love...TOGETHER," her mom, Keri Shahidi wrote on Instagram.

For the photoshoot, Shahidi sported a few variations in braided hairstyles, including one perfectly summer shot that featured the use of a bright orange wrap as a hair accessory. As for her makeup, Shahidi posed for a number of closeups, which focused on her mini cat eye and neutral-colored makeup palette.

Responding to her mom's Instagram post, Shahidi expressed her appreciation in an Instagram comment, writing, "Thank you for bringing this vision to life." Others also weighed in with support for the mother daughter duo, including former Community actor Yvette Nicole Brown, who shared the incredibly amazing idea of creating a Shahidi magazine.