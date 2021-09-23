If you’re Gen Z, MAC’s most iconic shade of red lipstick, Ruby Woo, is just about as old as you are. Hitting shelves in 1999, the matte formula with blue undertones was marketed as complementary to any skin tone. It was an instant success, earning the attention of celebrities like Taylor Swift, Saweetie, Rosalía, and Rihanna (who even collaborated with MAC Cosmetics to create Riri Woo before she built her own beauty empire).

MAC Cosmetics

The universally flattering shade is still a hit today. In fact, four Ruby Woo lipsticks are sold around the world every minute. This month, the Ruby Woo shade is set to be the star of the show with a new collection launching to celebrate the cult favorite. Launching on Thursday, the brand will be rolling out Ruby’s Crew, which features the shade in new formulas and textures.

The new collection will include “Ruby Woo’s moisture-matte spouse”, Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour ($27), a weightless moisture-matte lipstick developed to replicate a backstage technique, Powder Kiss Lipstick ($24), and a whipped, mousse-like texture that moisturizes lips for ten hours, Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour ($24).

MAC Cosmetics

Ruby’s Crew also features new red graphic packaging. Doesn’t it warm your heart to see an old favorite get the attention it deserves? While you wait for the new formulas, you can shop the shade in the glossy Lip Glass or Lip Pencil to officially join Ruby’s crew.