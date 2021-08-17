You Can Now Search Pinterest by Hair Texture

Pinterest is the organized creative person’s dream platform. There’s almost nothing more satisfying than creating a perfectly curated board, whether you’re working on a project or looking for new hairstyles to try. From today, the latter will be even easier, as Pinterest launches a first-of-its-kind hair pattern search tool.

The new search will allow pinners to search for hair ideas across six different hair patterns: Protective, Straight, Wavy, Curly, Coily, and Bald/Shaved.

Pinterest

Pinterest’s Head of Inclusive Product, Annie Ta, worked with BIPOC creators and pinners on the feature, including Editorial Hair Stylist and Global Artistic Director of Amika, Naeemah LaFond (who’s worked with the likes of Yara Shahidi, Christopher John Rogers, and Whitney Peak).

LaFond advised on the overall user experience and inclusive language. “This new tool will mark a much-needed milestone for racial equity in the world of coding. Just the simple idea that I don’t have to work twice as hard to find a hairstyle because of my hair type is a game-changer,” she said in Pinterest’s recently released newsroom post.

To use the hair pattern search, you can simply type “hairstyles”, “summer hairstyles”, or “glam hair” into the Pinterest search bar. From there, you can now select one of the six new hair pattern options. Just look below the search bar and inspiration awaits.