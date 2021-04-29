Prepare to virtually rub elbows with some of the biggest names in beauty. YouTube will hold its first-ever beauty summit on May 14. The YouTube Beauty Festival will feature some of the video platform’s biggest stars, including Patrick Starrr, Emma Chamberlain, and Hyram Yarbro, as well as appearances from celebrities including Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby Brown, and Paris Hilton.

The free event will premiere online on May 14, beginning at 4 p.m. EST. Along with discussions on all things beauty, the day will feature appearances and panels from celebrities that have entered the beauty space, including Pharrell Williams and Miranda Kerr. Additional celebrity and creator appearances will be announced soon.

Hosted by YouTube’s Head of Fashion and Beauty, Derek Blasberg, the festival is scheduled to include a segment called Pharrell Glow, where three YouTube creators discuss the Humanrace founder’s skincare routine, Ask a Drag Queen with Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change, a Black Beauty Founder Roundtable, and a History of Beauty panel with Michelle Phan.

“The world of beauty on YouTube is a universe entirely unto itself,” said Blasberg in a press release. “What started as a small community has grown into the largest style video platform in the world. We’ve seen creators transform from small-town makeup gurus to become their own media empires. I’m especially excited about the creation of YouTube’s official beauty festival because it gives us the opportunity to spotlight diverse creators, amplify new and unique voices in the space, and usher in a new era of beauty on the platform where it all began.”

See the upcoming event’s trailer, below.