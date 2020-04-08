Billie Eilish Has Some Theories About Post-Quarantine Life

Billie Eilish, like many other fortunate people across the world, is staying inside. As a previously in-demand artist in the entertainment world, she's still finding ways to stay busy amid the COVID-19 pandemic; she's fostering puppies that she named after To Kill A Mockingbird characters, streaming mini-concerts with her brother, Finneas, and pondering what exactly the post-quarantine world will hold for humanity. Eilish has some theories, specifically concerning what will happen when the rules around social distancing and sheltering in place finally relax.

"Here's the thing: If I'm being real, I feel like as soon as we can see people again and go out, we're going to be so happy and grateful, and in about three days, we're all going to take it for granted again," Eilish explained to Telekom Electric Beats over video chat. "Because that's the way people work.... It's the way humans are made. You miss something so bad once you don't have it, you never think about it when you have it, and when it's gone, it's like, 'Oh, my God.' Then when it comes back, [you] fall right back into that place of 'I'll have this for the rest of my life, I don't have to worry about it being gone.'"

The quarantine seems to have put Eilish on a philosophical tip. "Everybody knows that you can lose anything at any time, but we never thought we would lose seeing our friends and going out and having fun," she added. "So hopefully people keep it in their minds." Straight from the teenage pop star's mouth to your ears: Nothing in life is guaranteed, not even the ability to go outside your home without the threat of death from a virus.