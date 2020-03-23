Brandon Maxwell Is Helping Brides Affected By Coronavirus

Brandon Maxwell went back to his Texas roots to make a wedding gown for one of his best friends of over 20 years, and now the New York-based designer is passing the favor on by donating wedding gowns to brides in need due to coronavirus.

"As a company who has been fortunate to play a small part in so many women's special days, we realize the current crisis and the economic repercussions from it may have already deeply affected you," he wrote on Instagram. "In times of darkness we must look to the light, and we believe an optimistic moment to look forward to is important. As a result, we're gifting 3 wedding dresses to brides in need. Our friends @gigiburris & @evafehren have also kindly joined us to donate veils and wedding bands."

On Monday, Maxwell shared a video to his YouTube channel documenting the experience of making a wedding dress for his longtime friend Suzannah, who had her wedding earlier this year in Longview, Texas.

"For me, getting to make a wedding dress for one of my best friends growing up is like the ultimate experience, and it's been so fun," he said in the video.

Many couples have been forced to postpone their weddings due to the coronavirus outbreak, resulting in unexpected costs to reschedule including lost deposits.

Future brides can apply for this special opportunity by emailing their story and wedding details to yourspecialday@brandonvmaxwell.com by Monday, March 30. The three recipients will be notified on Wednesday, April 1.

Maxwell posted another update to Instagram, saying that he's made sure his atelier has all the necessary resources to work from home, including sewing machines and pattern tables. Like many other fashion designers and companies, his namesake brand's team is focusing creative efforts on manufacturing medical-grade gowns, as well as masks and gloves.

"Every season we try to teach ourselves something new," he wrote. "This is not what we had hoped to learn this season, but like many others, we will meet the occasion with full hearts, optimism, and gratitude for the opportunity to serve."