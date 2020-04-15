Cardi B's Instagram Live Chat With Bernie Sanders Was A Wild Ride

Here's the thing: Cardi B is a better political interviewer than the highest-paid pundits on MSNBC. She's engaging, informed, actually cares about progressive politics, and her comedic timing cannot be beat. Cardi took part in the quarantine pastime du jour on April 14 — hopping on Instagram Live — for an interview with Senator Bernie Sanders.

Cardi, who affectionately called Sanders "Uncle Bernie," started the interview by with a friendly roast of the senator's nails. "They're looking very quarantine," she quipped with a wave of her own baby blue acrylic talons. "I can tell you've been in quarantine quite a while now by your nails, but you know what, it's okay."

With the jokes out of the way, she expressed her sadness at the news that Sanders had suspended his presidential campaign. "I had a fit because I was so hurt and upset that you dropped out of the race and everything," Cardi said "I keep telling my people and my supporters that you guys really need to go and vote. Now we're between [President Trump] and Joe Biden."

Cardi is very much "logged on" and has witnessed first hand how younger voters are not excited about Biden's centrist politics. "One thing is, like the youth, they don't really rock with Joe Biden because he's conservative," she lamented to Sanders. The senator explained how he hopes to work with Biden on becoming a more progressive candidate, and see him adopt policies like a minimum wage of at least $15 an hour and canceling all student debt. "I would go further in all of these areas than he goes, but he is moving in the right direction," Sanders said. "He's moving the right direction on immigration reform, and I think you'll be pleased with what he has to stay. I think you'll be hearing him make some pretty strong statements on criminal justice reform."

The two also discussed the current pandemic, including the effectiveness of social distancing measures and how the crisis has hit vulnerable populations the hardest. Rachel Maddow should be lucky she even has a job!