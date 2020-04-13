Chloe Fineman Channels Timothée Chalamet For A MasterClass On Fashion

Saturday Night Live put on a special "SNL At Home" over the weekend, and quarantine has not stopped Chloe Fineman from delivering A+ impressions. The comedian offered a MasterClass as the Timothée Chalamet on the remote episode and, unsurprisingly, she captured his essence perfectly.

Fineman had Chalamet teaching fashion for his MasterClass because fashion is his real passion, after all. (And also because we've all been served a MasterClass ad or two on YouTube.)

"I'm really passionate about clothing. I love fashion, I love clothes, I love hoodies," Fineman said as Chalamet, dressed in a Peels jacket over a hoodie with a backwards baseball cap. "Hoodies are pretty much my favorite form of streetwear. I have about 75 hoodies all in different shades of navy blue."

My personal guess is that Timmy has at least 300 hoodies, 75 of which are navy blue.

Fineman has been having a very good quarantine, all things considered. She debuted her first fashion campaign for Rag & Bone, which was shot prior to stay-at-home orders on New York City's public transit. She also held an Instagram Live wedding (performance) with fellow comic Casey Thomas Brown, which was as romantic as it was unsettling.

So far Chalamet hasn't responded to Fineman's impression of him, or offered a true count of his hoodie collection, but it's only a matter of time before he feels compelled to set the record straight.

Check out Fineman's impression in the must-see fashion MasterClass, below.