ColourPop Is Temporarily Pausing Shipment Of All Products

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the continued closure of businesses, entertainment productions, and events. As people around the world continue to practice social distancing, many companies, including those in the beauty industry, are making changes to daily operations. Following the shelter in place order issued in California, ColourPop Cosmetics announced it was temporarily pausing the shipment of all online orders.

On March 22, ColourPop issued a statement via its Instagram and website, telling customers that because of the "current health orders in California," the company had decided to temporarily close its production and distribution centers. Due to the closures, ColourPop could no longer guarantee the delivery of online orders. The online store remains open, but any order placed now would remain unshipped.

According to its statement, once normal practices resume, all ColourPop orders would receive "top priority." In the meantime, customers that placed orders before the change was announced would have the option to cancel their orders. Fourth Ray Beauty, the sister skincare line of ColourPop announced it was following the same measures.

The decision also impacted Kylie Jenner's makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics. Jenner relies on ColourPop distribution and production for her line, and because of the decision, Kylie Cosmetics shared it could also no longer guarantee a delivery date for any order placed after March 16. Jenner's skincare brand, Kylie Skin, remains operational. And while both companies are no longer fulfilling orders through their distribution site, ULTA.com remains open and has both ColourPop and Kylie Cosmetics products.

The statements posted by the brands are below.