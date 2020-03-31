Read This Before You Decide To Cut Your Own Bangs

There comes a moment in every bang owner's life in which you realize that you're in desperate need of a trim. Unfortunately, what you deem an urgent bang emergency doesn't always mean your stylist will feel the same, and it's then that you're left with two options — beginning a DIY trim (or complete cut) or waiting things out until you can make a salon appointment. For those feeling confident in their cutting abilities, opting to take things into your own hands might be easier than expected, armed with the right supplies and a thorough guide on how to cut your own bangs at home.

Although cutting your bangs is an option, and there remains plenty of advice and tutorials to help you through the process, not every expert necessarily supports the idea of undertaking your own trim. Hair stylist and owner of Hair Addict Salon, Michelle Cleveland, explicitly warned against cutting your own hair. "The area around your forehead is filled with cowlicks, breaks and whirls of all different kinds. It takes a professional to know how to manipulate these areas to fall just right," she said.

Celebrity hairstylist Yusef agreed, and instead suggested another idea for those wanting to change up their look. "Experiment with wigs – this is a great way to play around with styles before doing it to your own hair. Also just play around with your own hair. If your bangs are in the growing out phase, incorporate your bangs into braids, or pin them back. Play around to figure out what works best," he said.

That being said, if you absolutely cannot envision spending another second struggling with a hair clip, your current bangs have reached unruly status, or you just have nothing to lose (which, fair!), here's what you need to know to complete a DIY cut.

Decide On The Type Of Bangs You Have

Before you even begin cutting, take into consideration what type of bangs you have or what style of bangs you want. Hairstylist Priscilla Valles told NYLON that not tools are created for the same style. "I usually like to cut bangs with a razor, and I always give myself more room to make it shorter than not enough," she said. "It all depends on what type of bang we're going for. If you're using scissors, you'll get more of a blunt cut and if you use razors, you get more of shaggy, wispy bangs."

Section Off Your Hair

Biolage Brand Ambassador Sunnie Brook Jones recommends using the tip of your nose as a guide for length. "Take a small section about 1/4 inch to start. You can always add more. Cut and check how they bounce up and lay. Remember less is more. If you take small sections and start longer you leave yourself room for adjusting the length and width," she said. She noted that hair should remain dry for cutting, pointing out that curls or waves are best cut when in their natural state.

Cut Vertically

According to Matrix Artistic Director Nick Stenson, you need to cut vertically. "Start small," he said. Stenson suggested going a 1/2 inch back from the hairline and corner of each eye, noting that you can always cut more after. As for the rest of your hair, Jones suggested pulling it back into a bun or ponytail, as this will prevent it from ending up anywhere near your cutting process.

If this is your first time cutting your bangs, Jones shared her suggestion for an easy DIY. "The most forgiving bangs are ones that arch - short in the middle to longer on the sides," she noted. "Take a small V section using the arch of your eyebrows as a guide for the sides. Gather hair into a section. Twist once and then cut vertically into the hair. This will create a softer edge."

Spray Bangs In Place

Once you've successfully managed to complete your trim, you'll want to make sure that your strands stay in place. Jones said that your favorite hairspray will help the bangs holds their shape, and from there, you should be ready to snap a selfie and show off your work.

Don't Panic If You Make A Mistake

Mistakes may happen, but that doesn't mean you should necessarily start sobbing, yet. In order to prevent shorter than expected bangs, Valles suggests leaving more length than you think will be necessary. And, in cases where you truly go too short, she also suggested relying on temporary extensions or scheduling an appointment with a professional for when they're available.

When In Doubt, Turn To YouTube

Unsurprisingly, YouTube has hundreds of thorough DIY bang cutting videos from people with all different hair textures — just in case you need to see someone take the plunge first. You'll find candid tutorials for just about every kind of bang, too, including wispy bangs, fringe bangs, blunt straight across bangs, and more.

If you're ready to get cutting, check out some of the expert-recommended products for not only cutting, but dealing with your bangs post-cut, below.

Facon Hair Styling Thinning Texturizing Cutting Feather Razor

Facón Professional, Hair Styling Razor, $16.95, available at Amazon.

Razors are best for creating a shaggy, wispy bang, Valles told NYLON. For less than $20, this kit includes the blade and ten replacement blades.

Javen Hair Cutting Shears

Javen, Professional Hair Cutting Scissors, $16.98, available at Amazon.

If you are going to take on the role of temporary stylist, you want a pair of scissor as colorful as your personality. In addition to looking chic, these lightweight scissors are perfect for a quick trim. Jones suggested looking for scissors that are four to five inches long, as they prove easy to handle for a quick snip.

Conair Impressions Comb

Conair, Impressions Comb, $2.99, available at Ulta.

Before you begin cutting, you need to detangle and brush out your bangs. This comb will do exactly that, and it retails for only $3.

Drybar Hold Me Hair Clips

Drybar, Hold Me Hair Clips, $16, available at Sephora.

If you're concerned about other pieces of hair getting in the way of your cut, these clips will keep things in place.

Kitsch Blush Satin Scrunchies

Kitsch, Blush Satin Scrunchies, $8, available at Ulta.

In case you make a cutting mistake or you'd prefer to simply pull every strand back, these scrunchies provide an easy fix for any hair woe.

Biolage Styling Freeze Fix Hairspray

Biolage, Styling Freeze Fix Hairspray, $18, available at Amazon.

After cutting, ensure not a bang is out of place with a solid hairspray.

