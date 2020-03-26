Dua Lipa Drops Quarantine-Friendly Track, "Break My Heart"

If the World Health Organization hypothetically decided to name a pop ambassador for the pandemic, that title would undoubtably belong to Dua Lipa. She was the first in her genre to champion the virtues of social distancing, teaching the masses the proper social distancing techniques — "Don't show up, don't come out!" — through her disco-era track "Don't Start Now." Her duty to the cause is remarkable, and now she's back to hammer in the importance of staying indoors with her new single, "Break My Heart."

Dua continues on her disco tip with "Break My Heart," and with the aid a funky baseline, creates another pop banger to add to her increasingly impressive repertoire. The song's hook alone is another quarantine mantra that's perfect to keep tucked away in your back pocket for when you're missing the world beyond the safety of your home. "I should have stayed at home," she muses "Cuz I was doing better alone." Of course, she's singing about staying at home because her paramour is suspect and bound to break her heart, but with a little imagination it can easily be applied to the hellscape that is our collective existence.

Unlike some pop divas who postponed their album releases, Dua is releasing her sophomore album Future Nostalgia, on March 27, one full week earlier than originally planned. Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, if you're reading this, come outside, I just want to talk from the safe distance of six feet.