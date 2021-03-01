Here Are The Winners Of The 2021 Golden Globes

The 78th Golden Globe Awards are moving ahead full steam, with the semi-virtual ceremony hosted by returning cohosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, albeit from opposite coasts.

There's already been a bit of drama around this year's ceremony, after shows like Michaela Coel's critically acclaimed I May Destroy You were shut out of nominations, while projects like Netflix's Emily In Paris received multiple nods. It was also recently revealed the awards' voting body, the infamous Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has zero Black members (something they've now vowed to fix).

Nonetheless, the show goes on. Below, the 2021 Golden Globes winners in bold, updated live:

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best Director, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Brian Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton, News of the World

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, Soul

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Supporting Actor, Television

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Picture, Foreign Language

Another Round (Denmark)

La Llorona (Guatemala/France)

The Life Ahead (Italy)

Minari (USA)

Two of Us (France/USA)

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of Chicago 7

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Television Actor, Musical / Comedy Series

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Io Sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Motion Picture, Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Soul

Over the Moon

Wolfwalkers