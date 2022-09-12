Here's The Full Emmys Winners List

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are underway. SNL cast member Kenan Thompson is hosting the ceremony, airing on NBC and streaming live on Peacock. There are a few firsts this year: Zendaya is making history once again as the youngest two-time nominee ever (for her groundbreaking role as Rue on HBO’s Euphoria, and Selena Gomez is the second Latina ever to be nominated as a producer for Outstanding Comedy Series for Only Murders In The Building (though she was notably snubbed in the acting category).

Abbott Elementary will be well-represented, with Quinta Brunson being the first Black woman to receive three comedy nods for her role on the show, and Sydney Sweeney received two nods for her roles on both Euphoria and The White Lotus.

See below for the full list of 2022 Emmys winners, updating live:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Colin Firth

Andrew Garfield

Oscar Isaac

Michael Keaton

Himesh Patel

Sebastian Stan

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodi Comer

Laura Linney

Melanie Lynskey

Sandra Oh

Reese Witherspoon

Zendaya

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman

Brian Cox

Lee Jung-jae

Bob Odenkirk

Adam Scott

Jeremy Strong

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan

Quinta Brunson

Kaley Cuoco

Elle Fanning

Issa Rae

Jean Smart

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover

Bill Hader

Nicolas Hoult

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Jason Sudeikis

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Toni Collette

Julia Garner

Lily James

Sarah Paulson

Margaret Qualley

Amanda Seyfried

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Colin Firth

Andrew Garfield

Oscar Isaac

Michael Keaton

Himesh Patel

Sebastian Stan

OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Mark Mossbacher (The White Lotus)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)