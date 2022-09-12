Entertainment
Here's The Full Emmys Winners List
Updating live.
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are underway. SNL cast member Kenan Thompson is hosting the ceremony, airing on NBC and streaming live on Peacock. There are a few firsts this year: Zendaya is making history once again as the youngest two-time nominee ever (for her groundbreaking role as Rue on HBO’s Euphoria, and Selena Gomez is the second Latina ever to be nominated as a producer for Outstanding Comedy Series for Only Murders In The Building (though she was notably snubbed in the acting category).
Abbott Elementary will be well-represented, with Quinta Brunson being the first Black woman to receive three comedy nods for her role on the show, and Sydney Sweeney received two nods for her roles on both Euphoria and The White Lotus.
See below for the full list of 2022 Emmys winners, updating live:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
Colin Firth
Andrew Garfield
Oscar Isaac
Michael Keaton
Himesh Patel
Sebastian Stan
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jodi Comer
Laura Linney
Melanie Lynskey
Sandra Oh
Reese Witherspoon
Zendaya
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman
Brian Cox
Lee Jung-jae
Bob Odenkirk
Adam Scott
Jeremy Strong
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel Brosnahan
Quinta Brunson
Kaley Cuoco
Elle Fanning
Issa Rae
Jean Smart
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Donald Glover
Bill Hader
Nicolas Hoult
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jason Sudeikis
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Toni Collette
Julia Garner
Lily James
Sarah Paulson
Margaret Qualley
Amanda Seyfried
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Colin Firth
Andrew Garfield
Oscar Isaac
Michael Keaton
Himesh Patel
Sebastian Stan
OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Mark Mossbacher (The White Lotus)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)