Here Are The Winners Of The 2022 SAG Awards

We’re kicking off awards season with the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards — which honors nominees in 15 film and television categories, voted on by members of the guild.

This year, Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci and Jane Campion’s Power Of The Dog led the film categories with three nominations each, and on television, Succession, Ted Lasso, Mare Of Easttown, The Morning Show and Squid Game received four nominations a piece. Not too surprising given the popular and critical success of each project, though there were still some unexpected snubs — including and especially Kristen Stewart for her turn as Princess Diana in Spencer.

The 28th annual SAG Awards air Sunday, February 27th at 8PM ET/5pm PT live from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica in a simulcast on TNT and TBS. It will also stream the next day on HBO Max. Following last year’s precedent, the show will not have a host. Kate Winslet will present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Helen Mirren, and the ceremony will include an opening from Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs.

Other presenters will include: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Jesse Plemons, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens.

Read on for the winners of the 2022 SAG Awards below, updating live:

THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem

Benedict Cumberbatch

Andrew Garfield

Will Smith

Denzel Washington

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain

Olivia Colman

Lady Gaga

Jennifer Hudson

Nicole Kidman

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck

Bradley Cooper

Troy Kotsur

Jared Leto

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe

Cate Blanchett

Ariana DeBose

Kirsten Dunst

Ruth Negga

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox

Billy Crudup

Kieran Culkin

Lee Jung-jae

Jeremy Strong

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston

Jung Ho-Yeon

Elisabeth Moss

Sarah Snook

Reese Withersoon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas

Brett Goldstein

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Jason Sudeikis

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning

Sandra Oh

Jean Smart

Juno Temple

Hannah Waddingham

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murry Bartlett

Oscar Isaac

Michael Keaton

Ewan McGregor

Evan Peters

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge

Cynthia Erivo

Margaret Qualley

Jean Smart

Kate Winslet

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game