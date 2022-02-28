Entertainment
Here Are The Winners Of The 2022 SAG Awards
‘House of Gucci, ‘Power Of The Dog,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ & ‘Squid Game’ are among those with the most nominations.
We’re kicking off awards season with the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards — which honors nominees in 15 film and television categories, voted on by members of the guild.
This year, Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci and Jane Campion’s Power Of The Dog led the film categories with three nominations each, and on television, Succession, Ted Lasso, Mare Of Easttown, The Morning Show and Squid Game received four nominations a piece. Not too surprising given the popular and critical success of each project, though there were still some unexpected snubs — including and especially Kristen Stewart for her turn as Princess Diana in Spencer.
The 28th annual SAG Awards air Sunday, February 27th at 8PM ET/5pm PT live from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica in a simulcast on TNT and TBS. It will also stream the next day on HBO Max. Following last year’s precedent, the show will not have a host. Kate Winslet will present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Helen Mirren, and the ceremony will include an opening from Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs.
Other presenters will include: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Jesse Plemons, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens.
Read on for the winners of the 2022 SAG Awards below, updating live:
THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem
Benedict Cumberbatch
Andrew Garfield
Will Smith
Denzel Washington
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain
Olivia Colman
Lady Gaga
Jennifer Hudson
Nicole Kidman
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck
Bradley Cooper
Troy Kotsur
Jared Leto
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitriona Balfe
Cate Blanchett
Ariana DeBose
Kirsten Dunst
Ruth Negga
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox
Billy Crudup
Kieran Culkin
Lee Jung-jae
Jeremy Strong
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston
Jung Ho-Yeon
Elisabeth Moss
Sarah Snook
Reese Withersoon
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas
Brett Goldstein
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jason Sudeikis
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning
Sandra Oh
Jean Smart
Juno Temple
Hannah Waddingham
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Murry Bartlett
Oscar Isaac
Michael Keaton
Ewan McGregor
Evan Peters
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge
Cynthia Erivo
Margaret Qualley
Jean Smart
Kate Winslet
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game