AFROPUNK Returns Home To Brooklyn After 3 Year Hiatus

After a three year hiatus, AFROPUNK is back! The music festival is returning to its birthplace of Brooklyn this year for the first time since 2019. Founded by James Spooner and Mathew Morgan, in 2004, AFROPUNK is a joyful celebration of Black art.

This year's festivities include live performances from chart-topping artists like Burna Boy and The Roots, along with Brooklyn-based food vendors, and additional activities for concert-goers to enjoy.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about attending AFROPUNK 2022:

AFROPUNK 2022 Dates and Location

The musical festival will run from September 10th through the 11th, at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn.

AFROPUNK 2022 Lineup

As usual, AFROPUNK will feature a mix of talented artists. This year's headliners are Burna Boy and The Roots.

The official lineup has not been released, but additional performers include Isaiah Rashad, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, Mick Jenkins, Bbymutha, Bartees Strange, Butcher Brown, Ekkstacy, Jany Green, Alex Mali, Kaleta & The Super, Yamba Band, Ivy Sole, Rodney Chrome, Lucky Daye, Earl Sweatshirt, Adekunle Gold, Spinall, Fana Hues, Pink Siifu, Kahlo, Ambre, Pawpaw Rod, Cruz, Devin Tracy, Kweku Saunderson, Talia Goddess, Yahzarah, and more!

How to get tickets to AFROPUNK 2022

You can purchase festival passes on the AFROPUNK website. Presale tickets are currently available, but inventory is limited! The presale general admission passes are $135, and the VIP add-on is an additional $125.

If you miss the presale offer, don’t worry, general ticket sales begin Friday, June 17th, at 10 am. General admission passes are priced slightly higher at $160, but the VIP add-on is still $125.