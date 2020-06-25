If you've run out of excuses to visit Blathers in the morning, a summer update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons has you covered. Prepare to explore a whole new part of your flower-filled island, because the update for the very popular Switch game comes with a chance to swim.

Announced on Thursday, June 25, Nintendo confirmed that two waves of free updates are headed for the game, with the first dropping on July 3, and the second arriving in early August. While the exact features included in the August update remain unannounced for now, Nintendo did share a look at what's coming in July, and summer has officially arrived to your island.

Ninetendo

According to the trailer, your island's oceans will officially open, and while it remains to be seen whether Isabel will take on lifeguard duty, your character is free to frolic in the sea. The clip features swimming, diving, and a cannonball as just some of the many activities you can enjoy. Along with the addition of swimming comes new sea animals to discover, and the sneak peek includes securing a starfish that Blathers is more than happy to take for the museum.

If water sports aren't your thing, there's plenty of other newness to explore, including the addition of some fresh faces like Pascal, a beanie-wearing bear, and Gulliver, but this time he's talking and dressed like a pirate. And while you'll definitely want to take some time to get to know the new locals, there's also a batch of DIY recipes to add to your collection, including an entire collection of mermaid-inspired home decor.

Prepare to spend the rest of your summer in a virtual ocean, and get to know the new update, below.