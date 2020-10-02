Entertainment
'The Witches' Reboot Trailer Is Here Just In Time For Spooky Season
Starring Anne Hathaway as the creepy Grand High Witch.
Just in time for spooky season comes the first trailer for The Witches, a new adaptation of the 1983 dark fantasy novel by Roald Dahl. The film stars Anne Hathaway as the evil Grand High Witch, who places a curse on a young Chris Rock, turning him and two other children into mice.
The 1990 adaptation of the film starred Anjelica Huston in the Grand High Witch role, and gained something of a cult following over the years. The new version also features Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer and gay icon Stanley Tucci. The film is by Warner Brothers but will premiere on HBO Max, marking a turning point in film distribution during the current pandemic.
For more witchy movies to stream this fall, head here, and catch the trailer for The Witches below: