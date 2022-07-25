Keke Palmer's Best Roles, From Hustlers To Nope

Entertainment
The star of Jordan Peele’s latest hit has an impressive list of credits to her name.
Keke Palmer may be having something of a breakout moment as Emerald in Jordan Peele’s Nope, but the actress has been working in showbiz since she was just a kid, with several major career milestones marking the way. Read on for the best Keke Palmer movies and TV shows, and where to watch them all right now.
This was Palmer’s first breakout role, holding her own in the titular role along acting greats like Laurence Fishburne and Angela Bassett at the tender age of 10. Palmer reportedly beat out 300 other hopefuls for the part. (Amazon Prime)