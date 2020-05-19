Beyoncé And Lady Gaga Are Headlining YouTube's Virtual Graduation Ceremony

As quarantine buzzes on with little sign of ending, the hottest clubs for the summer appear to be virtual graduations. This past weekend, Facebook and Instagram hosted #Graduation2020 featuring a commencement speech by Oprah Winfrey and a musical performance by Miley Cyrus, while HerCampus hosted #ImStillGraduating, which offered special toasts and performances by people like Liam Payne, Eva Longoria, Saweetie, and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Now, YouTube is jumping in the mix with "Dear Class of 2020," a multi-hour livestream event that will feature appearances from none other than Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Lady Gaga.

Set for Saturday, June 6th at 3:00pm ET, "Dear Class of 2020" will be headlined by former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, who will deliver one of several commencement addresses. Other speakers include BTS, Secretary Robert M. Gates, Sundar Pichai, Secretary Condoleezza Rice, Malala Yousafzai, and, of course, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. Both Gaga and BTS will pull double duty by giving speeches and special musical performances, while Camila Cabello, Chloe x Halle, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Maluma, and Megan Thee Stallion will join the festivities with their own special musical performances as well.

If that's not enough, the livestream will also feature special appearances by people like Jackie Aina, Asap Science, Emma Chamberlain, Dude Perfect, Kevin Durant, FINNEAS, Bill and Melinda Gates, John Green, Zane Hijazi, Heath Hussar, Mr. Kate, Alicia Keys, Liza Koshy, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Nikkie de Jager, Mark Rober, Kelly Rowland, Taylor Swift, The Try Guys, and many more.

So if you're sad about the cancelation of your graduation (or are simply enticed by the idea of Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion performing from the comfort of their respective homes), be sure to clear your calendar for June 6th.

In the meantime, can someone in the Class of 2020 request a live performance of "Telephone?"

Find a flyer for "Dear Class of 2020" below and set a reminder for the virtual YouTube event here.