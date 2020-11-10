While my original plan was to wait until January 1st to start a workout plan I'd inevitably give up on in a matter of weeks, I'm now inspired to start my new fitness journey immediately — and it's all thanks to one Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter. According to a recent press release, the pop star-cum-actress-cum-director can now add "personal trainer" to her long list of titles as she has linked up with the popular exercise equipment company Peloton for a broad, multi-year partnership "rooted in the celebration of music and pro-social initiatives."

This new partnership comes with the reveal that Queen Bey (and, as we recently learned, "Queen Bee") is "the most requested artist by Peloton's global community of more than 3.6 million members." Timed to Homecoming season ("an annual fall celebration for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities that honors tradition and legacy"), the partnership between Beyoncé and the world's leading interactive fitness platform will launch with a "series of themed workout experiences" meant to keep the spirit of Homecoming alive, even as most of the associated events have been canceled or made digital due to the ongoing pandemic.

Together, Beyoncé and Peloton have created classes "across multiple fitness categories," including indoor cycling, running, strength, bootcamp, yoga, and meditation. Additionally, they will offer a number of "two-year Peloton Digital memberships to students at 10 HBCUs" — so if you attend Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, or Wilberforce University, you might be eligible. In the future, Peloton plans to continue working with these schools "to pursue long-term recruiting partnerships at both the internship and undergraduate levels."

Speaking about her new partnership, Beyoncé said, "Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate, and inspire those on their fitness journeys. I've been a Peloton member for several years, and I'm excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way. I'm proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens."

Gwen Bethel Riley, Peloton's Head of Music, echoed these thoughts, saying, "Beyoncé's commitment to empowerment and artistic expression is an inspiration to the entire Peloton community. It is a privilege to be able to work closely with her and her extraordinary team to broaden access to our platform and collaborate on incredible offerings we think our Members will love."

For now, Beyoncé's content for Peloton can be found through the official Peloton App or through the Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Tread+. If only someone had a spare $2,000 laying around and wouldn't mind me holding on to it...