Beyoncé Announces 41-Date 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyoncé won’t break our soul — but she’s about to break our wallets.

Finally, months after the release of her acclaimed seventh studio album, the superstar has announced her Summer 2023 Renaissance world tour. The five-month romp, kicking off in May and wrapping in September, will take the singer to over 40 cities in the U.K., Europe, and North America. This will mark the first-ever live performances of her new album, and first live shows for Beyoncé in general since her 2017 On The Run II tour with husband Jay-Z.

Details of the Renaissance tour leaked early, in late 2022, after extravagant VIP packages for the tour went up for auction at the WACO Theater‘s Wearable Art Gala charity auction.

Unlike with previous album cycles, Beyoncé uncharacteristically withdrew from the public eye following the release of Renaissance. To date, the singer hasn’t released any music videos or visuals to accompany the songs, nor has she made any public performances of the songs. On Jan. 23, Queen Bey gave her first performance in years at the Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai, though the theatrical show was invite-only and she didn’t perform any songs from Renaissance. Bey reportedly earned around $24 - $34 million for the gig.

That being said, we may finally see more activity from the Bey camp in the months leading up to her tour. For everything you need to know about attending the Renaissance tour, including the full tour schedule, openers, and how to snag tickets, read on.

Where is Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Playing?

Bey will visit the U.K., Europe, and North America over the span of five months. See her full tour schedule below:

May 10 - Friends Arena, Stockholm, SE

May 14 - King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, BE

May 17 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

May 20 - BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK

May 23 - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, UK

May 26 - Stade de France, Paris, FR

May 29 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

May 30 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

June 8 - Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, ES

June 11 - Orange Vélodrome, Marseille, FR

June 15 - Rhein Energie Stadion, Cologne, DE

June 17 - Johann Crujiff Arena, Amsterdam, NL

June 21 - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, DE

June 24 - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, DE

June 27 - PGE Nardowy, Warsaw, PL

July 8 - Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

July 12 - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

July 15 - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

July 17 - L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Louisville, KY

July 20 - Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

July 22 - Soldier Field Stadium, Chicago, IL

July 26 - Ford Field, Detroit, MI

July 29 - Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Aug. 1 - Gilette Stadium, Boston, MA

Aug. 3 - Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Aug. 5 - Fedex Field, Washington D.C.

Aug. 9 - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Aug. 11 - Mercedez-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Aug. 16 - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Aug. 18 - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

Aug. 21 - Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO

Aug. 24 - State Farm Stadium, Phoenix, AZ

Aug. 26 - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Aug. 30 - Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco, CA

Sept. 2 - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Sept. 11 - BC Place, Vancouver, BC

Sept. 13 - Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Sept. 18 - Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Sept. 21 - AT&T Stadium, Dallas, TX

Sept. 23 - NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Sept. 27 - Caesar’s Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Who is opening on Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour?

No openers have yet been confirmed for the tour but stay tuned for announcements.

How to buy tickets to Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour

Like Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, we expect staggering demand for these tickets. Ticketmaster will hold several presales for select U.K. and European dates, the earliest of which kicks off as soon as Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, Verified Fan registration is open for all North American dates with presale and public onsale dates to come. Register here.