Billie Eilish Loves Sex, Can't “Recommend It More”

Billie Eilish can’t get enough of sex. In a new, free-wheeling interview with Rolling Stone, the pop star got incredibly candid about her sex life, talking about everything from masturbation to the sexually charged lyrics of her new song “Lunch.”

It seemed clear that the singer’s sexuality would be taking front stage of her forthcoming third album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, when she first previewed “Lunch” during a surprise appearance at Coachella 2024. The song, about liking on a girl so much that having sex with her is like devouring a meal, was an integral part of the creation of the album, Eilish told Rolling Stone.

In the interview, the singer calls the upcoming project “me” and “not a character” — and “Lunch” “was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real,” she said. Though she’d actually started writing the song before she’d been with a girl, she was compelled to finish it last year, when she “realized I wanted my face in a v*gina. I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up,” she said. (Though she doesn’t talk about it in the interview, Eilish has reportedly been dating actress Odessa A’zion.)

Eilish also addressed a minor controversy she had with Variety in 2023, when she claimed the outlet had outed her on the red carpet by turning a throwaway quote in an interview, “I’m attracted to them for real” — them meaning women — into a national headline. Talking to Rolling Stone about the incident, she said that she “overreacted,” but also felt she had no control over the situation. “The whole world suddenly decided who I was, and I didn’t get to say anything or control any of it,” she said.

Either way, it seems Eilish has chosen this era to embrace the freakier and intimate sides of herself. Elsewhere in the interview, the singer calls sex her “favorite topic,” calling the act her chosen way to decompress. “That shit can really, really save you sometimes, just saying,” she said. “Can’t recommend it more, to be real.”

She also advocates for more masturbation, which she says is an “enormous” part of her life, and has helped her process the “extreme body issues and dysmophira that I’ve had my entire life,” adding that she should have a “Ph.D. in masturbation.” (Her favorite way is to do it in front of a mirror, because “it’s hot, but it also makes me have such a raw, deep connection to myself and my body,” she said.) As for whether we’ll be hearing songs about all of this and more, well, we’ll have to wait until May 17.