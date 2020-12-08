Yearly wrap-up lists are now the name of the game. Every app on your phone is scrambling to present data in a shareable way, even though we'd be better off if they cooled it entirely. We're looking at you, Grubhub! Thankfully there are some nuanced lists that have piqued our interests, namely Billie Eilish's favorite songs of the year.

The pop singer dominated charts and our ears, but what songs exactly got her pumped? Eilish spoke with Australian radio station triple j about what she considers to be the best of 2020; fellow industry behemoth Drake landed on her list with "Time Flies," along with Jorja Smith's "By Any Means." NYLON favorite and Grammy-nominated indie icon-in-the-making Phoebe Bridgers caught Eilish's attention, especially the Punisher track "Savior Complex," which recently got the UK star video treatment with direction by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and a starring role by Normal People actor Paul Mescal.

But there was one band that dominated Eilish's 2020 experience, and it was none other than The Strokes. Eilish waxed poetic about the band, especially her favorite song "At The Door" off the band's sixth LP The New Abnormal. "I wish I could put this whole album as my first choice, it’s been my favorite album in many years," she said. "There is something about The Strokes, I don’t know what it is, man. I love ‘At The Door,’ I love the melodies, I love the lyrics, I love everything about it. The Strokes hit a nerve."

Listen to Eilish's cover of The Strokes' "Call Me Back," below: