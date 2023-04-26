If BLACKPINK’s world-class and history-making Coachella headlining performances initiated you into becoming a Blink, then I come bearing some great news. The K-pop group is giving you more chances to catch them live as they return to the U.S. for more shows this fall as part of their newly announced Encore leg of their Born Pink world tour.

This new leg of the tour includes a smattering of encore shows in some of the U.S.’s largest cities: New York City (by way of New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium), Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. These will all take place throughout August, and will presumably wrap up the group’s long-winding Born Pink World Tour, which kicked off last October.

Before the encore, the group will visit a few destinations in Mexico City, and France, and play one more headlining festival date in London for the city’s annual summer concert series BST Hyde Park.

Read on for how to attend Blackpink’s Born Pink Encore shows:

What are the dates for the Born Pink Encore Tour?

Born Pink Encore Dates:

Wednesday, April 26th, 2023 Mexico City, Mexico — Foro Sol*

Thursday, April 27th, 2023 Mexico City, Mexico — Foro Sol*

Saturday, July 15th, 2023 Paris, France — Stade de France*

Saturday, August 12th, 2023 East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium**

Friday, August 18th, 2023 Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium**

Tuesday, August 22th, 2023 San Francisco, CA — Oracle Park**

Saturday, August 26th, 2023 Los Angeles, CA — Dodger Stadium**

2023 Festival Dates:

Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 London, United Kingdom — BST Hyde Park*

*On Sale Now

**On Sale Friday, April 28th

How do I buy tickets to the Born Pink Encore shows?

If you have a Blink Membership and pre-registered for the presale then — good news — the presale for the new dates are already open to you. Find that here. A limited number of VIP tickets, offering reserved seats, access to an exclusive preshow soundcheck performance by BLACKPINK, and limited merch, will also be available for purchase starting Wednesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

American Express Card Members will be able to access a presale kicking off Wednesday, April 26 at 12 p.m. local time through Thursday, April 27 at 10 p.m. local time.

And if there are still tickets left after all of that, there will be a public on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Register to access the general onsale here.