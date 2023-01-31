Boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy might not seem to have much in common, but come summer, the three acts will be hitting the road together — though not in the way you’d expect. The musicians will be participating in and curating a unique, roving new concert series called Re:SET, a mini festival and concert series of sorts that will travel to 12 cities throughout the U.S. starting in June 2023 — and will definitely become this summer’s hottest ticket.

Here’s how it’ll work: Boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy will each headline a different day of the three-day festival. They’ll perform alongside a lineup of acts that they’ve each selected: Boygenius is bringing along Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange; LCD Soundsystem has tapped Jamie xx, Idles, Big Freedia, and L’Rain (depending on the day), and other special guests not yet announced. Steve Lacy, meanwhile, will have James Blake, Fousheé, and Toro Y Moi as the additional performers on his headlining day.

The concerts will take place over four weekends in June, with the headlining acts and their cohort playing in a specific region in the U.S. each weekend. The first weekend, June 2-4, they’ll be playing on the west coast, with each of the artists hopping between venues in San Diego, Los Angeles, and the Bay Area each night. (Boygenius will play the San Diego venue on Friday night, Los Angeles venue Saturday night, and Bay Area venue Sunday night; Steve Lacy, meanwhile, will start at the Los Angeles venue Friday night, Bay Area venue Saturday night, and Los Angeles venue Sunday night; and so on for LCD Soundsystem.) The second weekend will see them moving south, and then to the east coast, before ending the concert series in the midwest, in Chicago, Nashville, and Columbus, OH.

Per a press release, the organizers behind Re:SET want to offer “a fresh take on the multi-artist outdoor concert” and create a “unique, localized experience for fans.” It’s not indie Coachella, but it’s also not not indie Coachella.

"We challenged ourselves to conceive an event that would give both the artistsand the fans a different experience,” said Gary Gersh, President of Global Touring and Talent at AEG Presents, in a statement. “At the end of the day, they both want the same thing: great locations, incredible sound, fantastic sightlines, and the best local options for food and drinks. Re:SET is a very fairly priced, artist-driven weekend where you can hang with friends and enjoy an evening of amazing music.”

Speaking of Coachella, it’s worth noting that AEG Presents is the same live entertainment company behind Coachella, Stagecoach, Firefly, and a bunch of other massive festivals. Re:SET, however, seems to be a stark deviation from music festival sensibilities; there’s no need to hectically rush to stages to catch the one artist you want to see out of 50. You can chill in one spot and leisurely watch full sets from a small group of artists, knowing they’ve all been handpicked by the headliner. What peace.

Registration to access the presale is open now. The presale launches Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. local time and wraps on Thursday Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. local. Public onsale kicks off Friday Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

See the full schedule of Re:SET shows below.

Friday, June 2, 2023

LCD Soundsystem - Frost Amphitheater at Stanford - Bay Area, CA

Steve Lacy - Brookside at the Rose Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

boygenius - Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego, CA

Saturday, June 3, 2023

LCD Soundsystem - Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego, CA

Steve Lacy - Frost Amphitheater at Stanford - Bay Area, CA

boygenius - Brookside at the Rose Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, June 4, 2023

LCD Soundsystem - Brookside at the Rose Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

Steve Lacy - Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego, CA

boygenius - Frost Amphitheater at Stanford - Bay Area, CA

Friday, June 9, 2023

LCD Soundsystem - Festival Grounds at City Park - New Orleans, LA

Steve Lacy - Central Park - Atlanta, GA

boygenius - Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds - Dallas, TX

Saturday, June 10, 2023

LCD Soundsystem - Central Park - Atlanta, GA

Steve Lacy - Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds - Dallas, TX

boygenius - Festival Grounds at City Park - New Orleans, LA

Sunday, June 11, 2023

LCD Soundsystem - Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds - Dallas, TX

Steve Lacy - Festival Grounds at City Park - New Orleans, LA

boygenius - Central Park - Atlanta, GA

Friday, June 16, 2023

LCD Soundsystem - Forest Hills Stadium - New York City, NY

Steve Lacy - The Stage at Suffolk Downs - Boston, MA

boygenius - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Washington D.C.

Saturday, June 17, 2023

LCD Soundsystem - The Stage at Suffolk Downs - Boston, MA

Steve Lacy - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Washington D.C.

boygenius - Forest Hills Stadium - New York City, NY

Sunday, June 18, 2023

LCD Soundsystem - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Washington D.C.

Steve Lacy - Forest Hills Stadium - New York City, NY

boygenius - The Stage at Suffolk Downs - Boston, MA

Friday, June 23, 2023

LCD Soundsystem - The Great Lawn in Centennial Park - Nashville, TN

Steve Lacy - Riis Park - Chicago, IL

boygenius - KEMBA Live! Festival Site - Columbus, OH

Saturday, June 24, 2023

LCD Soundsystem - KEMBA Live! Festival Site - Columbus, OH

Steve Lacy - The Great Lawn in Centennial Park - Nashville, TN

boygenius - Riis Park - Chicago, IL

Sunday, June 25, 2023