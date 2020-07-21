Brandy Is Releasing Her First Record In Eight Years

Finally, after what feels like eons of nostalgia overload, the 2000s revivalist movement is giving us something of value: a new Brandy record. b7 marks the R&B legend's first album in eight years and lands on July 31 via Brand Nu Entertainment/eOne.

Brandy knows that she kept fans waiting for almost a full decade, but a genius visionary like her cannot be rushed. “Because this was such a personal project for me, I wanted to make sure the music was right and the best for me — and it took a minute,” she said in a statement about b7. “I was trying to find my sound... and get to a place where I could express myself as honestly as I could creatively.”

The forthcoming record boasts 15 tracks, including collaborations with Chance the Rapper, Daniel Cesear, and most notably, Sy’rai, Brandy's 18-year-old daughter. Along with production and writing from DJ Camper and Hit-Boy, b7 includes work from the late songwriting icon LaShawn Daniels, who worked with megastars like Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and more. In addition to the tracklist, Brandy released the b7 album cover, which features her stoically staring down the camera while donning some immaculate braids and regal gold makeup.

b7: