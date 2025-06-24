In 1998, R&B newcomers Brandy and Monica could barely perform in the same room together without the palpable tension radiating through your television set. In fall 2025, the duo will be embarking on a joint headlining tour, aptly titled “The Boy Is Mine” tour. How far we’ve come.

The enemies-turned-friends shared the news, which Brandy called a “dream come true,” during a June 24 appearance on CBS Mornings. The 24-city arena tour kicks off on Oct. 16 in Cincinnati, and is scheduled to make stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and more.

Monica and Brandy also released a two-minute teaser for the tour, in which the former duet partners are inmates at a mental health facility. Held in separate adjoining rooms, their keeper is instructed not to let the girls “be in the same key or harmonize” or all hell will break loose. The singers manage to break out of their respective rooms (despite their fabulous straightjackets), and team up to, for lack of a better phrase, maximize their joint slay.

“The Boy Is Mine” Tour Openers

Brandy and Monica will be joined on tour by Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and Jamal Roberts.

Get Your Tour Tickets

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster. Pre-sale is available June 26 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time with the code “BPC,” with general sale starting June 27 at 10 a.m. local.

Find Your Tour Date