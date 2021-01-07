Warning: Spoilers for Bridgerton to follow.

The words on everyone's lips are Regency era London. It's the backdrop for Bridgerton, Netflix's first venture with frothy drama extraordinaire Shonda Rhimes and a lavish look at breathless high society girls in empire waist dresses aiming to secure a husband. But Bridgerton isn't any old period piece jam-packed with yearning — the amount of sheer horniness, sex scenes, and asses on screen is off the charts. And the people love it! In fact, the show is projected to be streamed by 63 million households within its first month, making it the fifth biggest Netflix Originals series launched to date.

The numbers and buzz surrounding the titular Bridgerton family and its many unwed children seems a good indicator as anything to secure a second season. Although no official renewals have been confirmed, eagle-eyed fans found a production schedule that lists the second season of Bridgerton as being renewed, and due to start filming in March 2021 after eight-months of COVID-related delays. Given that Bridgerton is based off an eight-book series of best-selling romance novels by Julia Quinn, we have an inkling of what to expect as the series continues.

Since season one wrapped up newlyweds Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Simon's (Regé-Jean Page) storyline of lots of sex and an eventual baby, the all-seeing eye of Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) will gaze on another Bridgerton sibling. The first season pretty closely followed the series' first book, The Duke & I, so it's quite possible season two will follow the outline of the second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me — the title referencing the eldest, rakish, and biggest cock block of the Bridgerton clan, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

"I think we've done some work in season one to set up other characters," showrunner Chris Van Dusen said in an interview, hinting at future seasons to come. "We really dig into Anthony's love story. We're really exploring Benedict as well, and Collin, and Eloise's relationship. I think it's a deep well of story for us to explore."

Dynevor told Town & Country, "I love that [Daphne's] story ends really nicely; it's all tied up at the end. Now, I have a feeling that she's going to have to get involved with Anthony's love life, since it's his turn next. I'm a hopeless romantic, so I'm all for the happily-ever-after ending."

Will the viscount finally settle down? Will he keep his enormous sideburns? All will be revealed when Rhimes and Van Dusen reconvene in due time.

Read NYLON's review of Bridgerton's first season here.