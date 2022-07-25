Britney Spears Is Reportedly Making A "Tiny Dancer" Duet With Elton John

2022 has been the year of new music. With celebrities like Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Lizzo, and Adele dropping albums left and right, it’s no wonder people are eager to hear the next big hit. Though it has not been confirmed, some suspect pop-legend Britney Spears will make a comeback and drop a new single before the summer is over.

An industry insider told Page Six that Spears worked with Elton John to make an updated version of his hit track, “Tiny Dancer.” “This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan,” they said. “They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible.” The insider also revealed the rumored song was produced by Andrew Watt who has worked with Selena Gomez, Justin Beiber, Post Malone, Cardi B, and Rita Ora in the past. “They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good,” the source continued. “They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer. Britney is officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super excited.”

If the news leak is correct, this marks Britney’s long-awaited return to the industry. The 40-year-old singer has one of the most prolific pop careers of all time. Spear’s debut album Baby One More Time is one of the best-selling albums in history, her 2007 record Blackout was added to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, she’s been nominated for 8 Grammy’s, has won 6 MTV music awards along with 9 Billboard Music Awards, and was the youngest recipient ever to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 21 years old.

Though she’s an undoubtedly talented musician and performer, Spears paused her career amidst her highly-publicized legal battle to end her conservatorship. In November of 2021, the conservatorship was terminated and the singer’s been enjoying her freedom ever since, posting many glimpses of her new life, marriage, and dance routines on Instagram. Last year she shocked fans with a video of her singing in the bathroom. The surprise post was accompanied by a now-deleted caption that teased new music. According to Elle, she wrote, “Pssss new song in the works...I’m gonna let you know what I mean !!!!!”

Since then the singer has not let anyone know a single thing and has opted to stay quiet about her musical pursuits. This newly leaked report comes as a surprise, but if it’s true, maybe we’ll finally get to see what she’s been working on.