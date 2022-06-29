Calvin Harris' Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 Will Feature Halsey, Normani & More

In 2017, Calvin Harris redefined what a summer album could be with Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. The 10-track record — stuffed full with A-list guest features from the likes of Frank Ocean, Migos, Katy Perry, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, and Kehlani — situated itself as the optimal beachside playlist. Like its serene paradisal album cover, its songs were dancey but still laid-back, luxe-sounding but still approachable, and they summoned California in a sound while still being applicable to wherever you were. The project’s biggest hits, “Slide” and “Feels,” were inescapable that year, cementing Harris as the season’s signature vibe whisperer.

It’s been five long summers since, but Harris is bringing back the Funk Wav sound. The DJ and producer has announced Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, expected to drop via Sony Music in August. While it is kind of a bummer that the project will arrive quite late into the season, there’s a great chance we’ll still have new music to hold us over until then. The slinky and breezy lead single from the project, “Potion,” featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug, is already out — and in a newly released trailer for the album, one can hear a Swae Lee-involved track in the background. The second single perhaps?

Either way, there’s still a lot to look forward to with the record if its star-studded guest lineup is any indication. With features from what seems like every relevant artist in the industry right now, including Charlie Puth, Normani, Latto, and more, summer 2022 is already looking up.

Below, find everything we know so far about Funk Wav Bounce Vol. 2 including the stacked list of artists involved, the exact release date, and more.

When will Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 be released?

Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 will be released on August 5 via Sony Music. Pre-save the album here.

Who is featured on Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2?

As expected, Harris has corralled a truly stacked list of guest features for the upcoming summer album. The massive list of artists involved includes 21 Savage, Dua Lipa, Young Thug, Stefflon Don, Chlöe, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Lil Durk, Halsey, Offset, 6Lack, Justin Timberlake, Coi Leray, Busta Rhymes, Donae’o, Latto, Pharrell, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith, and Snoop Dogg.

See the full album trailer below.

What is Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’s track list?

The track list for the album has not yet been announced. However, we do know that already-released lead single “Potion,” featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug, will be on the record. Watch the music video for that below.