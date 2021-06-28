At the 2021 BET Awards tonight, Cardi B revealed she’s pregnant with her second child.

The 28-year-old rapper joined Migos on stage for a performance of their Culture III song, “Type Shit,” and showed off a baby bump in the process. She then confirmed on social media that she’s pregnant with her second child with Offset on Instagram.

Cardi and Offset had their first child, Kulture, in 2018. She revealed that pregnancy on television as well, showing off her bump during a Saturday Night Live performance of her song “Be Careful” from Invasion of Privacy. Most recently, Cardi dropped her single “Up,” and performed her mega hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Grammys.

Watch tonight’s BET performance below: