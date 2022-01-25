Cardi B Wins Million Dollar Defamation Lawsuit Against Gossip Vlogger

Cardi B’s feud with YouTuber Latasha (‘Tasha K’) Kebe, has finally reached its (legal) end. On Monday, January 24th, a federal jury sided with Cardi, who accused Kebe of crafting a “malicious campaign” to tarnish her reputation.

According to Billboard, Kebe released a series of defamatory videos about Cardi B in 2019, which prompted the lawsuit. The content was riddled with salacious rumors that were presented to the court. In one video, Kebe claimed the Invasion Of Privacy rapper had herpes, was a prostitute, cheated on her husband, and had done drugs. In another Kebe said, “Cardi B f***ed herself with beer bottles on f***ing stripper stages.”

Over the course of two weeks, the court investigated the case, and heard from both Cardi B and Kebe. During her testimony, the “Wild Side” rapper revealed she was suicidal following the video’s release and said, “only an evil person could do that sh**.” According to a report made by Law360, Kebe initially admitted to publishing lies about the rapper in attempts to make money and further her career. However, she later tried to revise her statement when questioned by her attorneys.

In the end, the court ruled that Kebe was guilty of defamation, and said she invaded the rapper's privacy by perpetuating false claims. They also determined that Kebe acted with intent to harm and a willingness to cause emotional distress. Now the YouTuber is responsible for paying Cardi B over $1 million in damages, and that number could go up if the court decides she should cover the rapper's legal fees as well.

Following the verdict, Kebe thanked her legal team on Twitter for their “long hours and sleepless nights.” She also wrote that her team “fought really hard,” and said things can go “only up from here.”

Cardi B was represented by Lisa F. Moore and William A. Pequignot, who come from the Moore Pequignot law-firm. They have yet to comment on the verdict, and the rapper has followed suit, declining to publicly address the situation as well.

Though the jury did finalize their decision, Kebe’s attorneys could challenge the verdict if they’d like. In order to do so they’d have to approach the judge, who would review their argument and determine if the case could go to a federal appeals court. No further details are available at this time.