The First D'Amelio Show Trailer Shows A Family Navigating The Limelight

On Tuesday, May 17, Hulu released the first trailer for Charli and Dixie D’Amelio’s reality series. The D’Amelio Show, which is set to premiere later this year, follows the “first family of TikTok” and their new Hollywood lifestyle.

The series, which will include eight episodes, promises an inside look at navigating fame. In a statement released in December, Belisa Balaban, VP of documentaries at Hulu, said, “Two years ago, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio were virtually unknown outside of their town, and now have over 100 million fans who tune in daily for their every move. Every teen on social media dreams of becoming famous, but what happens when the reality hits?”

Charli, 16, and Dixie, 19, became widely popular for their singing and dancing videos, but with instant success come unexpected challenges that we’ll watch the family work through. In the trailer, Charli claims that Dixie is very protective of her, while Dixie notes that her little sister has been “going through a lot.”

Along with their budding careers, the series will feature their families’ attempts to stay grounded. “Being normal kids, that doesn’t change with a following,” says the girls’ mother, Heidi.

Watch the trailer below: