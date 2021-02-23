The College Admissions Scandal Will Get The Fyre Fest Documentary Treatment

Just when you thought the 2019 college admissions scandal that embroiled celebrities who bribed their children into prestigious universities was over and done, here comes Netflix. The streaming giant announced the new documentary Operation Varsity Blues, a deep dive into exactly what admission mastermind Rick Singer did to snag a college admission for his elite clients.

Singer's methods were varied: enabling kids to cheat on their college admissions tests, falsifying sports credentials, or just some good old fashioned bribing on school officials. The scandal illuminated the ways in which the elites of society circumvent the rules and happened to drag a few well-know celebrities through the mud, including, Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, Full House actress Lori Loughlin, and Loughlin's fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli. All three served time in prison after pleading guilty.

Operation Varsity Blues is directed by Chris Smith, who has carved a niche for himself through documenting scandals and the personalities who lead them. Smith directed Fyre, following Billy McFarland and his now-notorious Fyre Festival. He also helped bring Tiger King to life back in early 2020, and executive-produced the outrageous Netflix docuseries.

Operation Varsity Blues lands on March 17, and will feature a combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations between Singer, played by Matthew Modine, and his clients. Catch the teaser trailer below.