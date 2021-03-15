It’s been four years since we first got hints that Emma Stone would be playing the dog-hating, villainous icon Cruella de Ville for a new film, and this year we’ll finally be able to see it for ourselves. Here’s everything we know about Disney’s Cruella so far:

The Cruella cast is already star-studded — and includes Emma Stone.

As mentioned, Emma Stone will star as the titular Cruella. She has big, Glenn Close-sized shoes to fill — Close’s famous 1996 portrayal of the villain in Disney’s 101 Dalmations rose the villain’s pop culture profile to mainstream status. The new film will also star Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Mark Strong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and more.

The plot will address Cruella de Ville’s villain origin story, set in 1970s London.

Every iteration of Cruella — including the first in English author Dodie Smith’s 1956 The Hundred And One Dalmatians — features the fashion-forward villain kidnapping Dalmation puppies for their fur. The new film, however, will dive more into Cruella’s past. Set in 1970s London and featuring plenty of the punk rock styling from that era, Cruella presents its protagonist as a woman on a tear to make a name for herself, at any cost.

The Cruella release date is early summer 2021.

Cruella will open in theaters nationwide on May 28.

Cruella has two trailers so far: