The Cutest Celebrity Couples At The Oscars

When date night goes Oscars.
The 2022 Oscars ceremony will always be remembered for one thing: the slap heard ‘round the world. But even as one man risked it all to defend his wife’s honor, there were plenty of other couples in attendance turning the Oscars into date night. Read on for the cutest couples at the 94th annual Academy Awards.
The married couple took to the red carpet, with Turner debuting her baby bump in a stunning red ball gown. The couple has yet to confirm their second child, but their Oscars appearance made it clear they’re expecting.