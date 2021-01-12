Disneyland Will Soon Convert To A COVID Vaccination Site

I've lost count of how many times I've said we're living in the darkest timeline imaginable, but it bears repeating. Bleak, dystopian energy is all around us! Case in point: Disneyland is converting to a COVID vaccination site.

It may be bizarre and utterly grim, but the conversion is major win for the vaccination rollout for Southern California, which has been recently devastated by a surge of COVID cases; according to Orange County supervisors, the Point-of-Dispensing site will have the capacity to vaccinate thousands of residents daily.

“The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process,” chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors Andrew Do said in the announcement on January 11.

The Happiest Place on Earth is expected to become operational later this week for the first time since its shutdown in early spring of 2020. The amusement park is following Dodger Stadium's transformation from sports arena and testing center into a large-scale vaccination site. Getting vaccinated with views of Sleeping Beauty's Castle and the snowy Matterhorn peak in the distance is a fittingly surreal cherry on top of their entire nightmare. You have to laugh!