Alex Chapman On "Horsey," His New Song With Kim Petras

Dance-pop artist and DJ Alex Chapman knows how to get a dance floor moving. Chapman describes his new single, the deliriously catchy “Horsey” featuring Kim Petras, as his “introduction as an artist,” and a statement declaring what he’s all about: “dance music, having fun, and high-quality stupidity.”

As Chapman gears up to close out Pride month with DJ sets at New York Pride’s official two-day Pride Island event — alongside a lineup that includes Lil’ Kim, Kim Petras, Shenseea and Netta — the artist caught up with NYLON to chat about “Horsey” and his first memories of Pride.

What's your first or favorite Pride memory?

I got to be on a brand's float during the Pride parade in New York. You're on the float for a long time — it's a huge procession. People were peeing in bottles because we had alcohol but nowhere to go to the bathroom. And then the bottles were just kinda rolling around the float for 5 hours. Not my best pride memory but it's the first one that came to mind.

What was it like working with Kim on "Horsey?”

My friend Harley and I came up with the concept a couple years ago. We wanted to do a big novelty song around one word, like “Selfie” by the Chainsmokers or “Animals” by Martin Garrix. It sat around until I started seriously working on my artist project. I played it for Kim, she liked it and got on the hook. She sounds so hot on it, I'm super grateful.

What does Pride mean to you?

I'm lucky enough to have experienced most of my Prides in New York and LA. So, to me it means a whole city buzzing with queer people. There's a lot of joy in being surrounded by other queer people in celebration. I think it's important to experience the sense of belonging it brings. I know it makes me feel like I can be my complete self. It's definitely one of my favorite times of the year.

What Pride moment are you most looking forward to?

I'm DJing pride events in LA, Miami, and New York this year, so super excited to play those of course. But I think my favorite moments are when you find yourself with a bunch of friends at a party just laughing and having fun. That sense of community is always really nice to feel.

Listen to “Horsey” below: